Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will now allow users to schedule messages ahead of time. WhatsApp head Kunal Shah shared the link to a blog post announcing this much-requested feature late last night.

Say it at the right time

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will allow users to schedule messages (Representational image) more less

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Users can now schedule their WhatsApp messages between 10 minutes to 14 days in advance. This is applicable to both group chats and one-on-one conversations.

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In its blog post titled “Say it at the right time with scheduled messages”, WhatsApp noted that scheduled messages had been one of their “most requested features.”

How to schedule a message on Whatsapp?

WhatsApp users can schedule a message by pressing and holding the ‘send’ button, then choosing the date and time when they want the message to arrive.

“To schedule a message, press and hold the send button and pick the date and time you want it to arrive,” the post explained.

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Will the receiver know it’s a scheduled message?

{{^usCountry}} No. WhatsApp said that the scheduled message “will look like any other message to the person receiving it”. Are scheduled messages encrypted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No. WhatsApp said that the scheduled message “will look like any other message to the person receiving it”. Are scheduled messages encrypted? {{/usCountry}}

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Like other messages on the app, scheduled messages are also end-to-end encrypted.

“Even if your phone is off or out of battery, your scheduled message will still show up at the time you chose, and it remains end-to-end encrypted like all your personal messages, so no one else can read it, not even us,” WhatsApp explained.

Is the feature available to all?

WhatsApp is rolling out the scheduled messages feature globally. This means some users may not be able to schedule messages right now.

“Scheduled messages work with text, photos and videos, and are rolling out globally over the coming weeks,” the company explained.

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