Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will now allow users to schedule messages ahead of time. WhatsApp head Kunal Shah shared the link to a blog post announcing this much-requested feature late last night.
Say it at the right time
Users can now schedule their WhatsApp messages between 10 minutes to 14 days in advance. This is applicable to both group chats and one-on-one conversations.
In its blog post titled “Say it at the right time with scheduled messages”, WhatsApp noted that scheduled messages had been one of their “most requested features.”
How to schedule a message on Whatsapp?
WhatsApp users can schedule a message by pressing and holding the ‘send’ button, then choosing the date and time when they want the message to arrive.
“To schedule a message, press and hold the send button and pick the date and time you want it to arrive,” the post explained.
Will the receiver know it’s a scheduled message?
No. WhatsApp said that the scheduled message “will look like any other message to the person receiving it”.
Are scheduled messages encrypted?{{/usCountry}}
No. WhatsApp said that the scheduled message “will look like any other message to the person receiving it”.
Are scheduled messages encrypted?{{/usCountry}}
Like other messages on the app, scheduled messages are also end-to-end encrypted.
“Even if your phone is off or out of battery, your scheduled message will still show up at the time you chose, and it remains end-to-end encrypted like all your personal messages, so no one else can read it, not even us,” WhatsApp explained.
Is the feature available to all?
WhatsApp is rolling out the scheduled messages feature globally. This means some users may not be able to schedule messages right now.
“Scheduled messages work with text, photos and videos, and are rolling out globally over the coming weeks,” the company explained.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience -- from viral videos to human interest copies that spark a conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and finding newsworthy angles in viral content. She writes about a wide range of topics, from business leaders and social issues to everyday people and internet trends. She enjoys speaking to content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs and turning their experiences and stories into engaging, relatable articles.