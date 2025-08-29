Who is Dara Tah? Irish YouTuber slammed for giving salt as ‘peace offering’ to 'cannibal' tribe

Dara Tah, an Irish TikToker, is facing massive backlash on social media after he shared a video of his interaction with a 'cannibal' tribe in Papua. In the now-viral video, he is seen offering salt to one of the tribesmen. Irish YouTuber Dara Tah offering salt to a member of a "cannibal" tribe in Papua. (TikTok@daratah)

“Deep in the jungle of Papua… Just tried to make contact with a cannibal tribe LOL Will try again tomorrow. Wish us luck,” Tah wrote on TikTok.

What does the video show?

The video opens with a text insert, “We found a cannibal tribe.” A traveller says, “I think they're pointing bows and arrows at us, bro.” The footage shows their boat approaching river banks, with some members of an Indigenous tribe pointing their bows and arrows at the vessel.

At this point, Tah replies, “Seriously, this is terrifying…they're huge bows.” However, undeterred by the scene and under the instruction of his guide, the YouTuber pours salt on his palm and offers it to one of the tribesmen. The local man tastes it and instantly spits it out. Reacting, the TikToker says, “Oh God, he doesn't look like he likes that. Alright guys, let's move back maybe.”

Eventually, someone from the group says, “We have to move. We're not welcome. It's really dangerous.” The influencer replies, “I'm not going to lie, that was absolutely terrifying. The video ends with the guide saying, “I'm sorry I take you here.”

Who is Dara Tah?

Dara Tah is a content creator who aims to become “Ireland’s biggest YouTuber ever.” He often shares videos which capture him putting himself in dangerous situations.

Some of his other viral videos involved him “surviving on snake island,” “Exploring world’s deadliest island,” and “surviving in a nuclear bunker.”

On YouTube, he has over 828,000 subscribers and boasts 750,000 followers on TikTok.

Social media is furious:

Though Tah shared his video on TikTok, it soon spread to other social media platforms, prompting outrage. One individual commented, “Where’s the line between cultural exploration and exploitation?”

Another remarked, “Some lines shouldn’t be crossed. Please have some respect.” A third expressed, “Sounds wild, but honestly, it's not surprising he’s getting backlash. Those kinds of visits usually cross into exploitation and can put both the visitors and the tribe at risk.”

A fourth wrote, “YouTubers will never stop surprising me with dumb s**t they do for views. Holy f**k.”

Earlier this year, 24-year-old Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov was arrested in India for allegedly travelling to an off-limits Indian Ocean island. He allegedly travelled to the restricted territory of North Sentinel Island to meet the reclusive Sentinelese tribe. He took a coconut and a can of Diet Coke as offerings for the tribe.