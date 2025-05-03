Who is Lue Elizondo? The ex-Pentagon official behind the controversial ‘1,000-foot UFO’ photo

A photo claiming to show a 1,000-foot-wide UFO near the Four Corners region in US has stirred up widespread intrigue and scepticism across the internet. The grainy image, reportedly taken by a commercial airline pilot in 2021, shows a silver, disc-shaped object allegedly hovering over the landmark intersection of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The image was recently presented by former Department of Defense employee Luis “Lue” Elizondo during a panel organised by the UAP Disclosure Fund, according to the New York Post. A photo of a supposed 1,000-foot UFO near Four Corners went viral, but critics debunked it as crop circles.(X)

Photo compared to crop circles

Internet users and sceptics were quick to analyse the photo, suggesting that the so-called flying saucer was nothing more than two crop irrigation circles seen from above. Some pointed out that one circle was darker than the other, giving the illusion of a shadow and making the formation appear like a single 3D object.

Despite the criticism, Elizondo remained firm in his position, noting that the photo was presented merely to highlight the lack of a formal reporting system for pilots.

Elizondo responds

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elizondo offered a detailed explanation:

“As you know, I am always first to admit mistakes, but this is not one of those times,” he wrote. “The facts regarding the photo I shared from a private pilot… are as follows:

The specific photo had only just been provided to me (by a private pilot) that morning, prior to the forum.

2. The photo had NOT YET been vetted.

3. The dimensions I quoted were per the pilot’s own assessment of what he saw, based on altitude and experience.”

He stressed that the purpose of sharing the image was not to assert it as verified evidence, but to underscore a larger issue.

“This illustrates a bigger point here… when pilots come out to share what they feel may be anomalous, they are faced with fierce ridicule… and learn quickly not to ever share again.”

Skeptics and panel discussion

Noted UAP sceptic Mick West challenged the authenticity of the image, pointing out that shadow patterns in the surrounding hills don’t align with claims of a large object casting its own shadow. Elizondo has previously faced criticism for promoting UFO evidence that was later debunked, with Pentagon officials disputing many of his claims.

The panel, held in Washington, D.C., also featured US Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett, along with Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and nuclear physicist Eric Davis. Davis claimed that four alien species—“grays,” “Nordics,” “reptilian,” and “insectoid”—have visited Earth.