Who is Ragini Das? Google appoints Leap.club co-founder as Head of Startups, India

Life has come full circle for Indian entrepreneur Ragini Das, who has been appointed as the Head of Google for Startups, India. Das, who co-founded the women-focused professional network Leap.club, announced the news on LinkedIn, describing the moment as a “full-circle” milestone in her career. Ragini Das co-founded Leap.club in 2020. (X/@ragingdas)

“Life has come full circle, and I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Google as Head of Google for Startups – India,” she wrote.

Who is Ragini Das?

Das’ career began in 2013 when she interviewed at both Google and Zomato. While she didn’t make it past Google’s final round then, she landed a role at Zomato, where she spent six years across multiple functions, from sales and growth to international expansion. “Zomato helped me identify my career moat, gave me lifelong friends, an incredibly steep learning curve and the resilience to eventually take the leap and co-found Leap.club,” she said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Das launched Leap.club in 2020. “It gave me purpose, an identity and I can proudly say, changed lives for thousands of women,” she wrote.

After the platform paused operations earlier this year, Das took time off to focus on personal projects, travel, and her pet dog, Jimmy. Then, in August, she came across the Google role that she said “perfectly aligned” with her experience. “The role sat at the intersection of 0–10, founders and everything I’ve built over the years. It kinda felt like destiny iykwim (If you know what I mean),” she said.

Now, as Head of Google for Startups India, Das will focus on helping early-stage founders build and scale by connecting them to the right resources, networks, and mentors. “We’re on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products and best practices to help them grow,” she said.

Early life

According to her LinkedIn profile, Das has previously worked with Trident Group India as well. She also interned with Standard Chartered Bank and Aludecor. Over the years, she has worn multiple hats, from sales leader and marketer to product manager and startup founder.

Das earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) with First Class Honours from Lancaster University. She completed her schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai, where she also served as the Cultural Secretary.

Outside of work, Das continues to serve as Chair of the Women in Startups Committee at FICCI, advocating for greater visibility and access to capital for women-led ventures.