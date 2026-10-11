Why does South Africa have three capital cities? Here's what each one does

Most countries have one capital city that serves as the centre of government. For instance, New Delhi is the capital of India, while London is the capital of the United Kingdom. However, South Africa follows a different system, with three capital cities, each performing a separate function.

Why does South Africa have three capital cities instead of one? Here's the history behind this unusual arrangement. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to the official South African government website, Pretoria, Cape Town and Bloemfontein serve as the country's administrative, legislative and judicial capitals, respectively. This arrangement distributes important government functions across three cities.

Pretoria: The administrative capital

Pretoria, located in Gauteng province, serves as South Africa's administrative capital.

The city is home to the Union Buildings, which house the Presidency and serve as the official seat of the national government.

According to the official website of the South African Presidency, the buildings were designed by Sir Herbert Baker in 1908, with construction beginning in 1909 and finishing in 1913.

Pretoria also accommodates numerous government departments and plays a central role in the country's executive administration.

Cape Town: The legislative capital

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{{^usCountry}} Cape Town, situated in the Western Cape province, is South Africa's legislative capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cape Town, situated in the Western Cape province, is South Africa's legislative capital. {{/usCountry}}

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The city houses the country's Parliament, where national legislation is debated and passed.

According to the official Parliament of South Africa website, Parliament consists of two houses: the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

The National Assembly passes laws and oversees government activities, while the National Council of Provinces ensures provincial interests are represented in national decision-making.

Bloemfontein: The judicial capital

Bloemfontein, located in the Free State province, serves as South Africa's judicial capital.

According to the official South African Judiciary website, the city houses the Supreme Court of Appeal, which hears appeals from lower courts.

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Interestingly, the Constitutional Court, South Africa's highest court, is located in Johannesburg rather than Bloemfontein.

Why does South Africa have three capitals?

The arrangement dates back to 1910, when the Union of South Africa was established.

According to South African History Online, distributing government functions among three cities was part of a compromise reached during the formation of the Union.

Cape Town became the legislative capital, Pretoria the administrative capital and Bloemfontein the judicial capital.

More than a century later, the arrangement remains in place, making South Africa's capital system an unusual example of how government responsibilities can be divided geographically.