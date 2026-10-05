Woman allegedly caught stealing ghee and refined oil from Noida's DLF Mall of India

A woman was allegedly caught stealing ghee and refined cooking oil from a store at DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida, with a 30-second video of the incident going viral on social media.

The video shows the woman walking out of the store while covering her face. (Reddit )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video shows the woman walking out of the store while covering her face. Two female security guards can be seen taking her away, while a man, purportedly from the store, is heard accusing her of stealing.

The woman had allegedly stolen a few things from the same store several times over the past month. Her alleged activities were reportedly captured on CCTV, and she was caught when she returned to the store.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “A woman was caught red-handed stealing ghee and refined cooking oil at DLF Mall in Noida.”

The post further claimed that CCTV footage showed the woman allegedly stealing from the same store several times over the past month. It also questioned what could have driven her to steal the grocery items.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “She appears to be from a respectable family… but what could possibly drive someone to steal ghee and cooking oil?” the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She appears to be from a respectable family… but what could possibly drive someone to steal ghee and cooking oil?” the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

HT.com could not independently verify the allegations made in the social media post or the authenticity of the video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What police said

According to reports, the incident took place at the Le Marche store inside DLF Mall of India.

The DLF outpost in-charge reportedly said a dispute had arisen over goods allegedly being taken without payment. However, the woman later paid the bill, following which both parties reached an agreement and the matter was resolved.

Police said the woman left the mall after making the payment. No case has been registered so far.