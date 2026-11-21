The woman behind the viral ‘Everybody is from the village, Shanaya’ trend has responded to social media users who accused her of promoting misogyny by using a woman’s name in the catchphrase.
The trend, which has gained popularity on social media, originated from an Instagram video posted by Divyanshi Chauhan in April. In the video, she calls out people who look down on others because of their rural backgrounds.
“Oh, you look like you are from the village,” she says, before responding to the imagined remark herself. “Everybody is from the village, Shanaya. Do you think your ancestors were born in Bandra, next to Boujee Cafe, eating avocado toast? Don’t disrespect somebody just because you reached the city faster. We are Indians; obviously, we are from the village,” she says.
The video went viral, prompting several social media users to recreate the trend with their own versions. Chef Ranveer Brar also joined in, sharing his take on the catchphrase: “Everybody cooks from scratch, Shanaya. You think your ancestors had online delivery?” Actor Shanaya Kapoor also reacted to the trend.
However, the catchphrase also drew criticism from some users who questioned why a woman’s name was used instead of a man’s, alleging that the trend was misogynistic.
Woman responds to misogyny allegations{{/usCountry}}
However, the catchphrase also drew criticism from some users who questioned why a woman’s name was used instead of a man’s, alleging that the trend was misogynistic.
Woman responds to misogyny allegations{{/usCountry}}
Responding to the criticism in a follow-up video, Divyanshi questioned whether the argument assumed that women could not be casteist or classist.
“Now, people are calling it misogynistic because I used a girl’s name, Shanaya, and not a guy’s name. But by that, are we assuming that women can’t be casteist and classist? And by doing that, are we not putting them on a pedestal? When we talk about gender in Indian society, it does not exist in a vacuum,” she said.
In the caption of the post, Divyanshi further explained that criticising an individual woman’s behaviour does not automatically amount to misogyny.
“Assuming women can’t be classist or casteist itself screams sexism. I think it’s lost on us what misogyny actually means, which might be due to us using the same few words to describe everything, because calling out a particular woman for her problematic behaviour is NOT misogynistic,” she wrote.
She also clarified that her follow-up video was not intended to justify every version of the trend. “Anyway this is in no way a justification video, i really don’t think there is anything for me to justify. When trends grow they ebb and flow and find their own course, the original point tends to get missed,” she wrote.
She concluded her caption saying, “A feminism that liberates only some women isn’t liberation. It’s exclusion with better branding.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.