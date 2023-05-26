Woman creates melodious song using Arijit Singh track titles, Badshah reacts
A video shared on Instagram shows a singer singing a song that she created using the titles of Arijit Singh tracks. The video will stun you.
Instagram is filled with artists sharing different videos to show their incredible singing prowess. One such singer is Sai Godbole who often shares videos that show her melodiously singing different hit tracks. There are times when she also adds her own twists while singing the song. In a recent share, she created an amazing song using titles of different tracks by Arijit Singh. Her creation has left many mesmerised, including rapper Badshah.
“Wrote a little ‘Tere Hawale’ (Sai’s version). Which lyric is your favourite?” she wrote as a part of her caption as she posted the video. The clip opens to show her sharing that many people have reached out to her to make a song using the names of the tracks sung by Arijit Singh. She then goes on to sing the song she wrote and it is simply incredible to hear.
Take a look:
Did the video leave you stunned? It did the same for Badshah. He reacted to the video using a series of emoticons. Godbole also replied to the rapper and wrote, “Thank you, sir.”
Here’s how some other Instagram users reacted:
“You’re wonderful !” posted an Instagram user. “Damn your voice,” joined another. “Toooo goooood,” added a third. “My goodness that was so beautiful,” wrote a fifth.
The video was posted two days ago and has since gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated close to 17.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the artist’s creation? Did it leave you stunned too?