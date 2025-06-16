Woman funded $1.4 million dream home by moving in with rich men, looting luxury homes

A 24-year-old woman from rural China allegedly posed as a socialite to date and rob wealthy men in a bid to buy a house. Yin Xue was arrested after her elaborate scheme to earn $1.4 million finally unravelled, South China Morning Post reported. Yin Xue, 24, from rural China, allegedly posed as a high-class woman to date and rob wealthy men to fund her dream home. (Representational)

Yin wanted to earn the money within five years to buy a home in the upscale city of Shenzhen and reunite her family. However, she chose the conventional path of deception and theft.

Initially, she tried to save up by working at a hotel in Beijing and as a sales assistant, model, and live streamer. But she remained far from her high savings target.

Posed as a socialite

In 2021, she moved to Shanghai and began mingling in exclusive social and dating chat groups. She then rebranded herself into a wealthy, high-class woman even undergoing plastic surgery. She adopted a strict fitness regime and learned luxury dining etiquette.

Armed with her new skills, she began dating affluent men and moved into their lavish homes. Once they were away, she robbed them. She even hired professional movers to clean out entire residences, stealing everything from designer belts and handbags to furniture and home appliances.

She then resold the stolen items online through second-hand platforms.

According to local media, Yin managed to steal more than $30,000 from at least eight men over a few months. Most of her victims, police said, chose to remain silent out of embarrassment.

Caught by ninth victim

She was caught after her ninth victim installed hidden cameras inside his home and watched in shock as his supposed girlfriend ransacked his home.

Yin was arrested soon after and prosecuted for theft and fraud. Despite her large scale thefts, she continued to maintain a frugal life and saved the money only for her dream house.

“I only wanted money to buy a house. I didn’t spend recklessly. I never planned to rely on any man," she told the police.