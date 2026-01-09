Woman meets her ‘strict’ school teacher on Mumbai local after 10 years, heartwarming video wins hearts

Her teacher listens attentively, smiling with visible pride. At one point, she leans in and gives Rahate a warm, affectionate hug while they remain seated on the train.

In the video, Rahate updates her teacher about her professional journey. She is heard saying, “I’m working for a US trader, but currently, this is my last month. I’m thinking of doing something of my own.”

The woman, Krupaya Rahate, shared a short clip showing herself seated beside her old school teacher inside a local train compartment. The two are seen chatting comfortably, as if time had barely passed since their school days.

A routine journey on a Mumbai local train turned into an emotional moment when a woman unexpectedly met her former school teacher after a decade. The encounter, captured on video and shared on Instagram, has struck a chord with viewers for its simplicity, warmth and quiet pride.

A caption that says it all Rahate captioned the clip with words that neatly summed up the emotion of the moment. “Met my strict school teacher after 10 years and her expressions says she’s proud and happy to see me. Small wins, Big impacts.” The caption resonated with many who share similar memories of teachers who played a defining role in shaping their early years.

Internet reacts with warmth The clip quickly drew reactions from viewers who found the moment deeply relatable. One user commented, “Nostalgia hit me hard,” while another wrote, “This is amazing, so proud.” Several others focused on Rahate’s confidence, with one comment reading, “Literally radiating beauty and confidence.”

Many viewers were touched by the emotional exchange, calling it genuinely moving. “This clip is so so adorable,” one person wrote, while another added, “OMG this is so heartwarming moment.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)