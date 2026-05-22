Woman questions manager’s ‘inform sick leave a night before’ rule: ‘How do we predict getting sick?’

A woman from Odisha has sparked a conversation on workplace rules after she claimed that her manager introduced a new policy asking employees to inform the company about sick leave a day in advance. A woman said her manager made a new rule asking employees to give prior notice for sick leave. (Instagram/deblina.____)

(Also read: Pune techie says manager ‘fought’ to protect him from extra work during notice period: ‘God I am lucky’)

The woman, identified as Deblina, shared her experience in a video on Instagram, where she expressed frustration over what she described as an unreasonable expectation from employees who fall ill unexpectedly.

In the video, Deblina said, “My health was bad, so I took a two-day sick leave. After coming back, I found out that my manager had made a new rule that even if you're taking a sick leave, you have to inform them the previous night.”

Questioning the logic behind the rule, she added, “How do you think this works? Do we get some kind of notification saying that your health is going to be bad?”

She further joked, “Dude, if I could predict my life that accurately... wouldn't I be earning money by predicting things in the IPL? Why would I be working here in this lala company? Hmm?”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Apparently fever also needs prior approval now.”

Watch the clip here: