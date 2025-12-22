Woman says IndiGo pilot unmatched her on dating app after refund joke: 'I am in tears'

A woman’s claim that she was unmatched by an IndiGo pilot on a dating app has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions online. Several users noted that the timing of the joke made it especially relatable.(Unsplash/Representational image)

The post, shared on X by a user identified as avy, features screenshots of a dating app interaction allegedly involving an IndiGo pilot. Alongside the images, the user wrote, “I AM IN TEARSSS,” adding that the “IndiGo pilot boy unmatched immediately after this,” followed by a tongue-in-cheek remark about there being “no scope for funny women in this country”.

The screenshots, shared along with the text, appear to show a chat exchange between the two. The post also includes a photo of the IndiGo pilot standing in front of the plane.

After matching with him, the woman replied to his photo with a cheeky message, writing, “Brother, I still haven’t received the refund for my flight yet.” Moments later, she claimed that the pilot had unmatched her, leaving her joke unanswered.

Take a look at the post below:

Social media reactions

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 1.2 lakh views, with thousands of likes, reposts and replies. Several users noted that the timing of the joke made it especially relatable.

The comment appeared to allude to IndiGo’s operational disruptions earlier this month, when the airline faced nationwide criticism over flight delays, cancellations and refund issues. During that period, numerous passengers took to social media to complain about delayed refunds and poor communication.

As a result, many found the interaction both humorous and painfully accurate. “He didn’t want to become an unofficial customer care executive,” one user joked.

“I think ‘bhaiya’ in the first conversation itself was deal breaker, plus given how recent the situation is, it was probably not funny for them,” commented another.

“In his defence, you started the convo with ‘bhaiya’,” joked a third user. “He’s probably tired of hearing that every damn day. I don’t blame him,” wrote one user.