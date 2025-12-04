Woman who moved back from London shares challenges of restarting career in India: 'Feeling lost'

A 25-year-old Indian woman who recently returned from London has sparked a discussion online after candidly detailing how lost she feels while navigating the Indian job market. The woman recently moved back after completing her degree and working for two years in UK.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post titled “Moving Back to India After Living in London; Feeling Lost & Could Really Use Your Advice!”, the woman wrote that she had recently moved back after completing her degree at a top UK university and working for two years. With her graduate visa ending and her workplace becoming “toxic,” she shared that she chose to return home rather than prolong the struggle. However, what she did not anticipate, she said, was how “confusing” the transition would feel.

“I invested a lot into my education and career abroad, and now that I’m back, I’m trying to figure out how to break into the job market here,” the woman wrote.

The 25-year-old said that she is trying to reboot her career and land a job quickly, ideally with an international company, so that she can keep open the possibility of moving abroad again. However, the process, she said, has been “insanely chaotic”.

The woman described LinkedIn as overcrowded, with applications disappearing into a “black hole”. Unsure of what actually works in India’s hiring landscape, she asked users whether cold-messaging hiring managers come off as professional or desperate, and whether niche job boards or industry-specific communities exist where recruiters are genuinely active.

“I’m still young and hungry to grow, just want to make smart decisions instead of jumping blindly. Right now I’m just trying to get my bearings and figure out what’s realistic. Any insight, advice, or even cautionary tales would honestly mean a lot,” she concluded.

Social media reactions

The post quickly gained traction as many users shared their own struggles with navigating India’s unpredictable hiring ecosystem. Others offered detailed advice on networking.

“Returned this summer after 8 years in the states, still adjusting to this way of living/working. Please feel free to dm if I can be of any help. Btw, what’s your skillset?” one user commented.

“Hope you are not looking for something in IT cause that part of the spectrum is cooked from Job market perspective. If its some other discipline then you will land up with good roles,” wrote another.

“With LSE undergrad and Imperial master, unless you were a scholly kid, you probably have a family that has some connections. Leverage those. That's your best bet,” suggested a third user.

“International experience is valued but you would need to learn Indian ways of business. If you are in sales/marketing then it would be pretty rough initially. If in dev or backend roles then fairly easy. It will take time to adjust back - try not to compare though you will. After 3 yrs and am still. LinkedIn is good - try to join an mnc or gcc - would be easier - depending on ur experience,” said one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)