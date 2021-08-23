Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman’s energetic dance at wedding delights netizens. Watch viral clip

“I wish to have this much enthusiasm at her age,” said an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The image shows Monika Sharma dancing.(Instagram/@i.am.sanam)

A video of a woman shaking her leg at a wedding party has gone viral on Instagram. Shared by Sanam Sharma, the clip features his mother Monika Sharma. The clip shows Monika’s power-packed dance performance that may make you get up and dance along too.

The recording starts with a shot of Sharma dancing to a peppy song. Her energetic moves are enough to put any young person to shame. “My rocking mother,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

Shared on August 3, the video has garnered over one million views. People love the energetic dance and showered their appreciation for the clip with heart and clapping hands emojis. Many also expressed their amazement at the dance moves by Sharma.

“This is rocking,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! She is soo energetic,” commented another. “I wish to have this much enthusiasm at her age,” said a third. “Totally blown away by mummyji’s dance,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

wedding dance
