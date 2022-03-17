Women dance to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi in Paris. Watch

If you are a regular user of social media then you must have come across many videos of people dancing to Dholida song from Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The song has inspired a lot of Instagram Reels with users recreating Alia Bhatt’s dance steps. Like this video posted on Instagram in which a group of three women wearing sarees and sneakers dance in front of some iconic monuments of Paris including the Eiffel Tower. The video will surely make you want to put your dancing shoes on.

The video was posted by a woman named Mansi Parekh who is a dancer. She uploaded the video on February 24 and it has received over 13,000 views so far.

The video shows the three women, who are wearing red, white and green sarees and white sneakers, dancing to the song. Wearing traditional jewellery, the women dance perfectly to all the hook steps of Dholida in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe in Paris.

“A gayi Gangubai,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the post was filled with heart emojis as social media users praised the dance performance of the women.

“Wowwwww,” commented an Instagram user. “How did I miss this? The view, you girls and that energy. Love,” posted another. “On top girls, well done,” another user commented in French. “Beautiful girls,” said yet another.

The woman also posted another video showing the making of the Reel on March 8 and it has got over 26,000 views so far.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

What do you think about this amazing dance performance to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida song in Paris?