Women show some ‘Punjabi beats in Korea’ while grooving to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee

Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, since its release, has turned into a favourite for many. In fact, there are tons of videos showcasing people grooving to this hit number. There is now a latest addition to that list and it shows a few Korean women dancing to the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user Dasom Her posted the video on her personal page. “The power and excitement of this song is unbeatable. Have a Bijlee Bijlee day!” she wrote while sharing the video. She also tagged the other members who participated in the dance.

The video opens to show four women standing in front of the camera. Within moments, they start showcasing cool moves to the hit number. The video is not only amazing to watch but may also prompt you to shake a leg.

Take a look at the clip:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“You are really awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww… cute dance,” posted another. “Wow, lots of love from India,” expressed a third. “Loved it!!!! Nailed it,” shared a fourth.

Her who goes by the name Luna Yogini on social media shared on her YouTube channel that she is a Korean who grew up in India. Though she is currently in Korea, she often takes to social media to share various posts to showcase her love for India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee-related dance video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON