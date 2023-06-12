Home / Trending / Women’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage leaves viewers spellbound

Women’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage leaves viewers spellbound

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 12, 2023 08:45 AM IST

The dance video posted on Instagram shows saree-clad women dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage. It has now gone viral online.

Fans have loved the Happy New Year song Manwa Laage since its release. The song’s mix of romance, soulful lyrics, and the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has made it a favourite. Over the years, people have danced their hearts out to Manwa Laage, sang beautiful renditions and shared memorable moments with the song. Now, a video featuring the song has gone viral online. It captures two women in saree tapping their feet to the song Manwa Laage.

Women in saree performing classical fusion to SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage. (Instagram/@riddhi.gajjar06)
Women in saree performing classical fusion to SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage. (Instagram/@riddhi.gajjar06)

Also Read: Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens say, ‘please don’t try again’

The video was shared on Instagram by choreographer Riddhi Gajjar. She wrote a few lines from the song in the caption and added, “One more sweet and short video with @alishaprajapati.” The video shows Riddhi Gajjarand actor Alisha Prajapati dancing to the beats of Manwa Laage. As they perform classical fusion in saree, it becomes quite challenging to look away from their captivating moves and enchanting expressions.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on May 12 on Instagram. It has since then accumulated over 1.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This video deserves millions of likes,” posted an Instagram user. Another wrote, “Such grace and so beautifully done.” “@riddhi.gajjar06 can’t take my eyes off your expressions,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “This was so beautiful.” “Amazing,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Woman’s dance to a mashup of famous Bollywood songs wows people

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
happy new year its viral viral video deepika padukone shah rukh khan video + 4 more
happy new year its viral viral video deepika padukone shah rukh khan video + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out