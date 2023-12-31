close_game
News / Trending / Year Ender 2023: 5 times customers received bizarre items from e-commerce websites

Year Ender 2023: 5 times customers received bizarre items from e-commerce websites

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 31, 2023 07:01 PM IST

From receiving a local watch instead of an Apple Watch to quinoa seeds instead of a camera lens, check out the bizarre products that people received this year.

Online shopping has revolutionised the way we shop. With just a few clicks or taps, we can browse endless options, compare prices, and have products delivered right to our doorstep. However, this comes with its own set of disadvantages. From delayed deliveries to receiving wrong or damaged products, people share their unpleasant experiences on social media. As we near the end of 2023, let us look at some of the bizarre products people received this year due to delivery mix-ups.

An individual received a local watch instead of an Apple Watch through an e-commerce website. (X/@Sarcaswari)
An individual received a local watch instead of an Apple Watch through an e-commerce website. (X/@Sarcaswari)

1- Quinoa seeds instead of the camera lens

A man named Arun Kumar Meher ordered a camera lens worth 90,000 from Amazon. However, when he opened the package, he was shocked to find a packet of quinoa seeds instead. He shared the pictures of the product he received on X and tagged Amazon. Later, Meher shared an update that Amazon is investigating the matter.

2- Toothpaste instead of Sony headphones

Amazon customer Yash Ojha ordered Sony headphones. Upon unboxing it, he was surprised to find out that the package contained toothpaste instead of the headphones he had ordered. He tagged the company and even shared the unboxing video on X. Amazon replied to his tweet and apologised for the delivery mix-up. The company also requested that he wait until the requested timeline.

3- Chaat masala instead of an electric brush

X user @badassflowerbby couldn’t believe her eyes when her mom received four packets of MDH chaat masala instead of an Oral-B electric toothbrush worth 12,000 that she had ordered in cash on delivery. She chose the specific vendor because it offered a discount on the product. The user’s mother didn’t pay for the box because she found it ‘suspiciously light’ when it came.

4- Fake watch instead of Apple Watch

An individual placed an order for an Apple Watch through Amazon. The next day, she received a fake ‘FitLife’ watch in her parcel instead. After her tweet gained traction, Amazon apologised for the inconvenience she had faced with her order. The company also asked her to share additional information over direct message (DM).

5- Children’s book with a sorry note

This individual ordered a book through Amazon but received a different one. He received a children’s book along with a sorry note. In the note, the seller explained that while they did have the book the customer had ordered, they could not send it because it was damaged. The seller also requested that the customer return the incorrect order and asked him not to give negative feedback.

Did you ever receive a wrong product due to a delivery mix-up? If so, what did you receive?

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

