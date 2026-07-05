'Yeh Papa ne apne paiso se khareeda': Daughter reveals how father bought speakers despite financial struggles

What may seem like an ordinary purchase turned into a special family moment for one Instagram creator. Sharing a video of her father's new Marshall speaker, she revealed that it was bought after years of financial struggles, making the occasion worth celebrating. A daughter shared the emotional story behind her father's latest purchase. (Instagram/@kuchbhishivanshi)

The video, which captures the family enjoying music together, has drawn heartfelt reactions from social media users, many of whom called it relatable and wholesome.

The clip was shared by Instagram user kuchbhishivanshi. In the caption, she highlighted why the speaker meant so much to the family, writing, “We had financial difficulties, and yeh Papa ne apne paiso se khareeda, not didi or me.”

The text displayed on the video reads, “Back home, Dad had a whole speaker system set up in the drawing room and his room.”

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In the video, she says, “Guys, hamare ghar mein Papa naya Marshall speaker laaye hain. I think seven or eight years baad hamare ghar speaker aaya hai because we went from riches to rags. Iski kahaani kabhi baad mein bataungi. But for now, we are listening to music.”

She then turns the camera towards her father and says, “Aur mere Papa yeh rahe,” before showing her family enjoying music together.

The creator also points to a portrait of Lord Ganesh in the background and says, “Thank you, Ganesh ji. You can see him behind.”

Although she hinted that she would share the family's financial journey another time, she chose to focus on the happiness of the moment, celebrating her father's purchase and the memories the family was creating together.