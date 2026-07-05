'Look at the value of life': Indian man in US praises emergency response after elderly man gets help within 5 minutes
An Indian man in the US praised the swift emergency response after an elderly pedestrian received help within minutes.
An Indian man living in the United States has shared a video praising the country’s swift emergency response after an elderly pedestrian reportedly fell while walking on the road. The clip, shared on Instagram by a man identified as Raja, shows police, ambulance and fire brigade vehicles arriving at the spot within minutes.
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The video has sparked a discussion online about the value of human life, public safety and how quickly emergency services respond in different countries.
Man praises response time in US
In the video, Raja can be heard expressing surprise at how quickly multiple emergency vehicles reached the location after the elderly person was injured.
“In USA, look at the value of a life. If you want to know, then just look at America. This is an elderly person, he was injured, he fell down while walking. Within five minutes, a police car, an ambulance, and a fire brigade vehicle arrived to save him. Someone called, and within seconds, vehicles arrived here,” he said.
Raja added that he stopped at a traffic signal and noticed the response unfolding in front of him. “The light was green, I stopped and saw this. There was a bit of a traffic jam, but in minutes, the vehicles arrived. You can see in front of you, the man is standing there, they have brought a stretcher for him, a police car is parked, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade. In India, [would this happen]?” he said.
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The clip was shared with a caption that read, “In US, look at the value of a life.”
Watch the clip here:
(Viewer discretion is advised as the video contains visuals of an injured elderly person)
Internet reacts to the viral clip
The video has drawn a few reactions from social media users, with many discussing the importance of quick medical and emergency support.
One user wrote, “This is exactly how emergency response should work everywhere.” Another said, “The value of life is reflected in how fast a system reacts during a crisis.” A third user commented, “This kind of response gives people confidence that help will arrive when needed.”
Another viewer wrote, “India also needs stronger emergency response systems, especially in crowded cities.” One more user added, “It is not just about America, it is about discipline, systems and accountability.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More