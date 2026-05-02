‘What just happened?’: Internet reacts as emergency alert system test sends loud beep to mobile users

Several mobile phone users were left startled on Saturday morning after their devices suddenly rang with a loud emergency beep as part of the government’s instant disaster alerting service test. Internet reacted as a loud emergency alert test left several mobile phone users confused across India. (X/@JM_Scindia)

(Also read: India tests disaster info system, citizens receive ‘extremely severe alert’ on phone)

The alert, which appeared on multiple phones, led to confusion among people who initially struggled to understand what had happened. When users checked their screens, they saw a message beginning with the words “Extremely severe alert”.

The message read: “India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. - Government of India.”

Internet reacts Soon after the alert was received, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Many users said the loud beep had alarmed them, while others responded with memes and jokes about the sudden notification. Several people also shared screenshots of the message, asking whether others had received the same alert.

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