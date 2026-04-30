‘Delhi is delhhiiingg, Shimla ban gaya’: Rainfall, hailstorm hit parts of NCR. Internet floods with memes

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

A sudden change in weather was witnessed across parts of Delhi-NCR after rainfall and a hailstorm lashed several areas on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, predicting rain and thunderstorms, while Gurugram and Faridabad are under a yellow alert.

Outer areas like Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, were placed under a red alert as weather conditions turn unstable. Dark, overcast skies were seen across several regions, signalling the likelihood of an approaching storm..

Contrasting April for Delhi weather Delhiites witnessed a striking mix of weather conditions in April this year, with spells of rain, bouts of heat and occasional days of clean air, making it the wettest April in over a decade, among the least polluted, and one of the coolest in recent years.

The city recorded its wettest April in 18 years, with pre-monsoon showers lashing parts of the capital in the first half of the month. As of now, the capital has received 27.9 mm of rainfall this April, compared to 38.6 mm recorded in April 2008, according to official data.

Despite experiencing phases of intense heat, the city also enjoyed one of its coolest Aprils in two years, with an average maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius. Notably, only one heatwave day has been recorded so far, according to the IMD.

The rain and gusty winds also helped lower pollution levels, making this April the cleanest in four years, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The city recorded an average AQI of 179 till April 28, with one "satisfactory", 17 "moderate" and 10 "poor" air quality days, the data revealed.

In contrast, the average AQI for April last year was 210, with 10 "moderate" and 20 "poor" days. In 2024, the average AQI was 182, featuring 23 "moderate" days and a "poor" day, while in 2023, it was 180, with 17 "moderate" and 13 "poor" days. In 2022, the AQI was significantly higher at 255, including 29 "poor" days and a "very" poor day.