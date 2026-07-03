‘It’s not an emergency’: Employee shares manager’s response to sick leave request

Calling in sick should be straightforward, but one employee’s experience has prompted a wider discussion about workplace expectations. The employee shared how their manager responded to a sick leave request by asking them to continue working during a "critical phase", leaving many questioning whether employees are truly allowed to take time off when they are unwell. Manager's reply to sick leave draws reactions. (Representative Image)

The post, shared on Reddit, resonated with several users who said they had experienced similar situations where taking sick leave came with an expectation to remain available for work.

Employee shares manager's response to sick leave request The Reddit user explained that they had applied for sick leave because they were unwell. Sharing screenshots of the conversation, they wrote, "I applied for sick leave because I wasn’t feeling up to working. My manager replied, 'During the critical phase, any unplanned leave is not entertained unless it is an emergency.' Okay... so being sick apparently isn’t enough?"

The employee added that they received another message a few minutes later asking, "If possible, try to manage working for some hours as it’s critical."

The mixed messages left them confused. "That genuinely confused me. If I’m sick enough to request sick leave, why ask me to work 'some hours'? It feels like sick leave has become 'work less today' instead of 'take the day off and recover'."

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The user acknowledged that deadlines and important releases are part of every workplace but questioned where employers draw the line. "I understand deadlines and critical releases happen. But if every sprint, release or deliverable is a 'critical phase', then when is it actually okay for employees to use the leave they’re entitled to? Has anyone else experienced this culture where taking sick leave comes with an expectation to still be available? How do you handle it without looking 'uncommitted'?"

Check out the full post here.

Reddit users weigh in Many Reddit users felt that employees should prioritise their health over work.

"If you are sick or feeling unwell, it is always better to take sick leave. Stay at home, recover and then return when you feel better. Otherwise, your condition could worsen, leading to an even longer period of sick leave. The manager should realise that the latter scenario is far worse. Health comes first, ahead of any job or its benefits," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Start preparing to move to a new company."

A third joked in Hindi, "Ek din main bhi manager ban jaunga aur rob jhadunga."

Others questioned why employees seek permission in the first place. "I don’t understand why people ask for sick leave. I simply drop a message in the team chat saying, 'Not keeping well, taking the day off today.' End of story," one person said.

Another added, "Don’t ask for sick leave. Just take it. Asking whether you can take sick leave gives them the option to deny it. Announce it and go completely offline."

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One user remarked, "Nowadays, sick leave mostly means working from home instead of taking proper rest. People working like slaves have made it this way for everyone else too."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)