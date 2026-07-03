‘They are living life. We are just living’: Entrepreneur's post on Norway's work culture gets people talking

Long working hours, late night calls and answering messages outside office hours are realities many Indian professionals know well. A recent LinkedIn post comparing India's work culture with Norway's has prompted a wider conversation on work life balance, burnout and whether productivity should always come at the cost of personal time. A LinkedIn post reignited the conversation around work-life balance. (Representative Image)

The post was shared by Dr Ritesh Malik, who recounted the experience of an Indian employee who moved to Norway for work.

'We forgot to teach them how to live' Sharing the story, Dr Malik wrote, "An Indian employee went to Norway for work. They gave him a 7.5 hour workday. He didn't know what to do with the rest of his time. He went viral for saying, 'They are living life. We are just living.'"

He went on to describe a workplace where there was "no 'Sir' culture, no 10 pm Slack messages, managers who don't confuse availability with dedication, and weekends that exist for real."

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Reflecting on India's work culture, he wrote, "We didn't accidentally build a burnout culture. It was the logical output of a system with too many people chasing too few opportunities. Working harder than the next person was the only real differentiator. Exhaustion became a competitive strategy, and now we call it passion."

He also argued that Norway's productivity is not linked to longer working hours. "Norway isn't more productive because its people work less. It's more productive because its people are present when they do. The most dangerous thing about normalising exhaustion is that you stop being able to tell the difference between drive and damage. In India, there is a whole generation that knows how to work. But we forgot to teach them how to live."

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