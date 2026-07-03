Earned ₹1,500/day as Zomato rider, wanted to be a doctor, now he runs an AI startup in Bengaluru

After completing his studies, he joined Zomato as a delivery partner. Biswas recalled, “My daily earning was between ₹1000-1500. I remember it clearly — not with shame, but with pride.”

The 28-year-old hails from Chakdaha, Nadia, in West Bengal . “A small town — not the kind of place people expect founders to come from,” Biswas told hindustantimes.com.

The path to tech entrepreneurship is rarely standard, but Suraj Biswas’ story completely rewrites the script. In a conversation with hindustantimes.com, the genetics graduate recalled how his deep frustration with India's one-size-fits-all education system inspired him to build his startup back in 2021. Balancing his massive tech ambitions with shifts as a Zomato rider to survive, he stubbornly pushed past investors who refused to take a delivery boy seriously. Today, with two published research papers and startups, Biswas is proving to the world that great innovations don’t require an elite background.

How did he start his own business? Recalling why he decided to start his business, Biswas shared, “It wasn't one single moment — it was a slow accumulation of frustration and conviction. I had seen up close how broken personalisation in education was. Students weren't failing because they were incapable — they were failing because the system treated every human being as identical. One size fits all, in a world where no two humans are actually the same.”

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He continued, “Then I started asking: *why does AI — the most powerful technology in human history — still not understand the individual human?* Every AI model learns patterns across populations. None of them model *you* specifically — your state, your causation, your biology. That gap felt like the biggest unsolved problem in technology. And nobody was working on it.”

Biswas added, “That's when I knew — if I don't build this, nobody will. Not because I'm the smartest person in the room. But because I was willing to spend everything on it.” He is the founder and CEO of Dots-in and Assessli.

A journey filled with hurdles He started his business in 2021 without any funding, an office, or a co-founder. Though he is steadily building his startup, the road to success wasn’t easy.

When asked about the hurdles he faced, Biswas told hindustantimes.com, “Where do I begin?”

He continued, “The first was credibility. When you come from a small town, study at an unknown college, and deliver food on a bike — nobody takes your pitch seriously,” adding, “The second was capital. Building foundational AI is not a six-month sprint. It requires years of research, infrastructure, and iteration before the market even understands what you're building. Surviving that window — without giving up, without pivoting for easy money — that tested everything.”

Adding to his professional hardships, Biswas also suffered a devastating personal loss during this period when his father passed away - the very man who had worked his entire life to secure a better future for his son.

“My father passed away in January 2024, just two days after the formalities of our ISI Kolkata grant were completed. He was a house painter who worked his whole life so I could have a chance at something better. He never saw the full picture of what we were building. That weight doesn't leave you — you just learn to carry it differently.”

The journey continues… Though he has a stable business setup, Biswas shared that the struggle still continues. “The hurdle I still face? Making the world understand that LBM is not an app, not a feature — it's infrastructure. The same way people once didn't understand what an operating system was, or what the internet was. Explaining a paradigm shift is always harder than selling a product.”

Talking about the sacrifice he had to make on the way. Biswas shared, “Two things hit me hardest. My father. He was a house painter. He sacrificed his own comfort his entire life for my future. And I couldn't give him the moment of seeing the full fruit of that sacrifice. He left just as things started to turn. That's a debt I can never repay — so I carry it forward by building Indots for every child whose parents won't live to see their success either.” Indots is the non-profit arm of what Biswas is building.

He continued, “The other sacrifice is my original dream — I wanted to become a doctor. I was drawn to biology, to understanding how the body works, how the mind works. That path closed. But in a strange way, LBM is the most ambitious version of that dream. I never became a doctor, but I'm building the science that might change how humanity understands health, behaviour, and human potential at scale.”

He also shared advice for the future generation. The tech founder told hindustantimes.com, “Stop waiting to feel ready. Readiness is a myth that keeps capable people comfortable and small. The gap between where you are and where you want to be is not filled by talent — it's filled by the willingness to feel stupid, lost, and afraid, and to keep going anyway.”

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“And one more thing: don't confuse pedigree with potential. I came from a small town, studied at an unknown college, delivered food for money. None of that disqualified me. The world will try to tell you your starting point determines your ceiling. That is the biggest lie ever told to the most capable people on earth.”

Though his startup Assessli was founded in West Bengal, Suraj Biswas now resides in Bengaluru, where his second startup is based.