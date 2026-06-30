Founder says employee's untimely death still haunts him years later: 'I remain guilty even to this day'

A LinkedIn post by a Delhi-based founder reflecting on the death of a young employee nearly a decade ago has struck an emotional chord online, with many praising his honesty about the guilt he continues to carry. Vivek Mehra is the founder and CEO of Vikramshila Research. (LinkedIn/Vivek Mehra)

Vivek Mehra, founder and CEO of Vikramshila Research, shared a photo of the employee and wrote that the incident took place a decade ago, when he was the CEO of the publishing house Sage Publishing. He wrote that many people were unlikely to recognise the young man, but he said he had never forgotten him.

"Do you know who this young lad is? Chances are you don't. On this day many years ago this person passed away. He didn't die in an accident. He wasn't murdered. He died because he lived alone, fell ill and couldn't get medical assistance in time," Mehra said.

"It happened on my watch as the CEO of the company he worked for," he wrote, adding that the employee was the only child of a widowed mother who had moved from a small town to Dehradun in search of work.

Mehra further said that no one realised for several days that the employee had not reported to work. "No one missed him for many days when he didn't report to work. No one checked on him. But when HR asked around, it was too late," he said.

Mehra shared that the incident left him devastated and that he still feels guilty. He added that he had sent a compensation cheque to the employee's mother because her son had died while working for the company, but she refused to accept it.

"I was devastated then as I remain guilty even to this day. I sent his grieving mother a compensation check since he died while working for the company. She refused it. The guilt hasn't gotten any lesser," Mehra wrote.

"It was a lesson I haven't forgotten and it's almost a decade now. I haven't posted his photo or written about him for all these years. But this morning I wondered how many remembered him. If you do, please post his name to me," he added.

"I haven't forgotten him. Stay blessed wherever you are you young soul that continues to haunt me," Mehra concluded.