An Indian woman studying at the University of Oxford in the UK has recounted a racist experience that left her deeply uncomfortable. Kamakshi, a PhD candidate at the prestigious university, claimed that a stranger approached her while she was shopping and told her that she smelled “really, really bad”.

An Indian student at Oxford opened up about the racism she has faced at the British university. (File photo) (REUTERS) more less

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Kamakshi, who maintains an active Instagram presence, posted about her experience on November 21. She said that this was not an isolated experience of racism at the university, which has recently been roiled by protests for inviting Nathan Cofnas, an American academic accused of racism.

Indian student’s account of racism

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“Let me tell you something: I was happily shopping in one of the stores here and this white woman was circling me, and I don't know why,” Kamakshi recounted in her Instagram video.

The Indian student said that the woman’s presence made her uncomfortable, but she did not confront her.

“Later on, she comes up to me and she says—and I quote—she says, ‘I didn't want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.’ And I was completely frozen,” Kamakshi recalled.

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The woman walked away before the Indian student could process what had happened, but the experience left her with an unpleasant feeling. She also challenged the claim that she smelled bad, saying she was wearing her father’s favorite perfume.

Not an isolated experience of racism

“All I felt was being hurt and being frustrated, and I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention,” Kamakshi said, adding that she had frequently faced microaggressions in the UK.

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“This is not an isolated event—from microaggressions on the street to the institution itself providing platforms to racists. It is a reality that there is no prestigious institution without having racist, imperialist, or just problematic roots,” said the Indian woman.

Oxford University was the center of a freedom of speech controversy Tuesday for hosting an event featuring Nathan Cofnas, an academic widely criticised for his assertions that very few Black people would belong at the top of a merit-based society.

(Also read: Thousands sign petition against Oxford event with academic accused of racism)

Hundreds of protesters turned up outside Oriel College ahead of the speech by Cofnas, who raised his profile earlier this year when he made plagiarism accusations against the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday. The crowds held placards reading “Far right off campus,” and some activists tried to block people from entering the college to attend the talk.

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Kamakshi, however, chose to end her video on a note of hope, recalling the words of her friend from India — “We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own.”

She concluded by saying that she had not stopped wearing the perfume that made her the target of a stranger’s racism.

(With inputs from AP)