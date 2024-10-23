Yuvraj Singh's non-profit refers to breasts as ‘oranges’ in cancer awareness ad: 'Offensive and unbelievable'

A breast cancer awareness campaign by cricketer Yuvraj Singh's non-profit is being criticised after it used the word "oranges" to refer to breasts. Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation is hosting breast cancer awareness camps across 17 states.(X/@Erroristotle and Instagram/youwecan)

"Check your oranges once a month," says one of the creatives of the ad by YouWeCan Foundation, attempting to spread the message that early detection of breast cancer can save a person's life. The poster shows a young woman standing in a bus, holding two oranges, while several older women are seated. One of the elderly women has a crate of oranges with her.

An user shared a photo of the promotional message pasted inside a Delhi Metro coach, slamming Yuvraj Singh's organization as well as Delhi Metro for the poor choice of imagery and words.

"How will a country raise breast cancer awareness if we can’t even call breasts what they are. Saw this at Delhi Metro and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become public?" said the user with the account name Confusedicius.

"Shameful and embarrassing."

The user also tagged Yuvraj Singh, urging him to take down the campaign.

Slamming Delhi Metro officials, the user demanded the removal of the ad from the metro.

"This advertisement is one of the most tone-deaf advertisements I have ever seen. Will you put up any advertisement if someone pays you? Please remove this" the user said.

Take a look at the viral post:

Another breast cancer awareness message by YouWeCan Foundation, posted on Instagram, reads: "How well do you know your oranges?"

"Have you checked your oranges lately?" reads another message in the same post.

"It's hard to understand how we can genuinely raise awareness about something when we can’t even use the correct terminology. What kind of message are we sending? Who is approving these campaigns?" Dr Pragathi Gurram, a cardiologist said in the comments section.

When Yuvraj Singh fought cancer

Yuvraj Singh, 42, was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer, mediastinal seminoma, in 2011. He underwent treatment in the US, undergoing several chemotherapy sessions. In March 2012, after his final round of treatment, Singh was discharged, marking a significant victory in his battle against cancer.