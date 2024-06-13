Yuvraj Singh’s awkward selfie moment at T20 World Cup between Ind and USA. Viral video

India played against the hosts, the United States, on June 12 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and won the match by seven wickets. The match drew a large crowd, with many cricket fans flocking to the stadium to watch it live. Among the spectators was former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who experienced an awkward moment when he posed for a selfie with a man, only to realise moments later that the man wasn’t actually taking the selfie with him. Yuvraj Singh posing for a selfie during India vs United States match on June 12. (X/@UsamaProfessor)

“Shocking: Yuvraj Singh was taking selfies with his fans when this incident happened. A person sitting with his wife was taking a family selfie, but Yuvraj thought they were taking a selfie with him, and he should make a beautiful gesture, but…,” reads the caption to the video shared on X.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video opens to show Yuvraj Singh standing in the stands and posing for the selfie with a fan. Moments later, he notices a person sitting with his family, clicking a selfie. Singh poses for the selfie, only to realise that the man was taking the selfie with his family and not him.

Watch the video here:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India’s performance and upcoming matches

India is on a winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 held at several stadiums in the United States and the West Indies. The team played their debut match in the tournament against Ireland on June 5 and secured victory by eight wickets. They followed this with a closely contested match against Pakistan, which they won by a margin of six runs. Team India played their third match with the United States on June 12 and won by seven wickets. India will play their last group-stage match with Canada on June 15.

Since India has won all the matches that they played in the “Group Stage”, they have already advanced to the “Super Eight” with the first match scheduled for June 20.