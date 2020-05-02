e-paper
Home / TV / Anniversary amid lockdown, a low-key affair for Deepika Singh Goyal and Rohit Raj Goyal

Anniversary amid lockdown, a low-key affair for Deepika Singh Goyal and Rohit Raj Goyal

Actor Deepika Singh Goyal and Rohit Raj Goyal have clocked since years of tying the knot.

tv Updated: May 02, 2020 16:32 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Deepika Singh Goyal and Rohit Raj Goyal in an old, fun picture with their son.
Her TV show, Diya Aur Baati Hum, was a life-changing experience for actor Deepika Singh Goyal. She not only became a household name with the show but also found her life partner Rohit Raj Goyal, who was one of the directors of the show. The two tied the knot on May 2, 2014, and the couple is keeping their sixth anniversary a low-key affair amid lockdown.

“The best part is that we stay in a joint family and all of us are around in these tough times. We’ll celebrate our anniversary in a low-key affair by just having a nice meal with everyone,” Goyal, 30, says. 

Their show, which captured the journey of Sandhiya who goes on to become an IAS officer, played Cupid for them. And as it returns on TV, the actor revisits the golden days of her career by watching it with her husband and their two and a half-year-old son, Soham. “He is amazed to see me on TV and has also started understanding that it’s all acting and I’m not a real cop,” she continues, “I feel glad to be a part of a show which brought a social change in the society. I remember meeting a few men who told me that after watching this show, they are encouraging their wife to study further and prepare for the job.”

The actor has also self-shot for an inspirational music video - Bharat Ke Liye Rehna Hoga - that also features Aishwarya Sakhuja, Ali Asgar, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Karanvir Bohra, Sharad Malhotra, and many others. “All of us have come together to appeal to our fans to fight this pandemic together by staying at home. Jaan hai toh jahan hai. We’ve to keep patience for things to get better and not take this lightly,” she signs off.

