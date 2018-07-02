Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco ties the knot with Karl Cook. See pics

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has married professional equestrian Karl Cook at an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California. According to People magazine, the ceremony was attended by close friends and family on Saturday.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” Cuoco captioned an Instagram photograph of her kissing Cook near horse stalls. For the wedding, the actor wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra and styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero, while Cook went with a classic look in a tuxedo.

Cuoco later changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes and styled her hair into a ponytail for the reception.

“Ok let’s party! #kcsquared,” Cuoco captioned a second picture of the newlyweds gearing up for the reception. Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, delivered their own wedding vows. The couple got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years and Cuoco celebrated her bachelorette party in June.

The actor rose to fame with her role a Penny in popular television series Big Bang Theory. Her onscreen husband Leonard Hofstadter aka Johnny Galecki also wished her and wrote on Instagram, “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both.”

He also shared a picture with the bride and groom, and captioned it, “Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight.”

