Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan looks resplendent in a Kanjeevaram, almost like a bride. See pics

Bigg Boss 11’s controversial star and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan is spreading her wings. While she didn’t win the reality TV show and was among the most disliked contestants in the house, her popularity remains rock solid.

The actor was in Dubai for a fashion show, where she walked the ramp in a resplendent gold-and-red Kanjeevaram sari. Khan completed her look with heavy jewelry comprising gold polki choker, matching jhumkis (ear danglers) and a bracelet. Her smokey eyes were the most luminous part of her face, with her otherwise minimal makeup.

#DubaiFashionLeague #Indian #Kanjivaram #sareelove A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Mar 29, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Given that she has been posting pictures of herself from Burj Khalifa, her hotel room to her desert safari; Hina seems to be on an extended vacation to the city state. Channelling her inner fashionista, Hina is obviously in her elements.

As the Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Hina hasn’t really been flooded with offers. However, that hasn’t stopped her from making ramp appearances. In February this year, she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring-Summer 2018. She walked as the showstopper for Kolkata-based designer label Osaa by Adarsh and felt it is a “privilege and just another baby step” that she is taking towards progress.

❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Mar 29, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

She played the leading role on her TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but it was her stint in Bigg Boss 11 which gave her the tag of one of the most stylish divas of the small screen.

Hina, who was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 11, had quite a graph on the show. The actor started as a crowd favourite but lost some of her sheen along the way. Most of the negative reactions can be chalked up to comments she made about south actresses and her TV co-stars. A comment that especially didn’t sit well with the TV world was her calling Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed. Her comments against Gauahar Khan and Sanjeeda Sheikh also earned her flak. Hina, however, is now claimed things may have been interpreted in a wrong way.

