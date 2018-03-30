Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan looks resplendent in a Kanjeevaram, almost like a bride. See pics
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan is in Dubai on an extended holiday, going by the pictures she has been posting on her Instagram account. The most recent outing was as part of the Dubai Fashion League. See pictures here.tv Updated: Mar 30, 2018 12:10 IST
Bigg Boss 11’s controversial star and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan is spreading her wings. While she didn’t win the reality TV show and was among the most disliked contestants in the house, her popularity remains rock solid.
The actor was in Dubai for a fashion show, where she walked the ramp in a resplendent gold-and-red Kanjeevaram sari. Khan completed her look with heavy jewelry comprising gold polki choker, matching jhumkis (ear danglers) and a bracelet. Her smokey eyes were the most luminous part of her face, with her otherwise minimal makeup.
Given that she has been posting pictures of herself from Burj Khalifa, her hotel room to her desert safari; Hina seems to be on an extended vacation to the city state. Channelling her inner fashionista, Hina is obviously in her elements.
As the Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Hina hasn’t really been flooded with offers. However, that hasn’t stopped her from making ramp appearances. In February this year, she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring-Summer 2018. She walked as the showstopper for Kolkata-based designer label Osaa by Adarsh and felt it is a “privilege and just another baby step” that she is taking towards progress.
She played the leading role on her TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but it was her stint in Bigg Boss 11 which gave her the tag of one of the most stylish divas of the small screen.
Hina, who was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 11, had quite a graph on the show. The actor started as a crowd favourite but lost some of her sheen along the way. Most of the negative reactions can be chalked up to comments she made about south actresses and her TV co-stars. A comment that especially didn’t sit well with the TV world was her calling Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed. Her comments against Gauahar Khan and Sanjeeda Sheikh also earned her flak. Hina, however, is now claimed things may have been interpreted in a wrong way.
The desert is like a huge hourglass, millions of moments from time to time , here goes my addition into its vault ! Lost for another lifetime just like I got lost in its serenity and depth ...cruising .. connecting .. with this ethereal absolution! Thank you @visit.dubai for this phenomenal experience..
