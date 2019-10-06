Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 winner is Mugen Rao, Sandy Master first runner-up of Kamal Haasan’s show

tv

Oct 07, 2019

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 is Mugen Rao. A popular singer, actor and composer, he defeated finalist Sandy Master to clinch the trophy of the popular show hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Minutes before announcing the winner, Kamal asked both the finalists to switch off the lights inside the Bigg Boss house and join him on the stage. A walk on the red carpet and a ride on a gold chariot later, the winner was announced. The team also said that the Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 finale alone received over 20 crore votes this year.

From among the five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil’s current season -- Mugen Rao, Sandy Master, Losliya Mariyanesan and Sherin Shringar – it was finally a fight between Mugen and Sandy. Losliya was the last to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house and her eviction was announced by host Kamal Haasan’s daughter, actor Shruti Haasan. She also met the finalists along with Kamal.

Earlier, Kamal announced awards for the Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 contestants based on their personality. Kavin received the Gamechanger of the Year award, Vanitha got Guts and Grit award, Cheran received Most Disciplined Contestant award, Best Buddy went to Sherin and Tharshan received the All Rounder of The Year award. Kamal also announced that Tharshan has been signed by his production house. “I have seen my mother cry before. But today for the first time, I am seeing her shed tears of happiness,” Tharsan said.

Among those who performed in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 finale were veena player Rajesh Vaidya, imitation artistes and ex-contestants Vanitha Vijaykumar, Sakshi Agarwal, Kasthuri Shankar.

A total of 15 contestants entered the house – Mugen, Kavin, Losliya, Tharshan Thiyagarajah, Cheran, Sandy Master, Sherin Shringar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sakshi Agarwal, Saravanan, Mohan Vaidya, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Jangiri Madhumitha, and Fathima Babu. Those who entered as wild card entries include Meera Mithun and Kasthuri Shankar. Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 began on June 23 with Kamal Haasan as its host.

Oct 06, 2019