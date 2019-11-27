e-paper
Claire Foy set to return for The Crown season 4, will shoot few flashback scenes

The Crown’s star Claire Foy, who essayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons, will return for flashback scenes in season 4 of the hit Netflix show.

tv Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:50 IST

Press Trust of India, London
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series, The Crown.
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series, The Crown.(Instagram)
         

Actor Claire Foy will reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of Netflix series, The Crown.

According to DigitalSpy, the actor, who won an Emmy for playing the British monarch in the first two seasons of the royal drama, is back on sets filming what are expected to be flashback scenes for season four.

The show is recreating The Queen’s 21st birthday speech, which took place during a commonwealth tour of South Africa in 1947. The DigitalSpy report added that Claire had “finished up an onstage reunion with Crown co-star Matt Smith at the Old Vic in Lungs”.

In the recently-released season three, Foy was replaced by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman. There are rumours that Colman would be succeeded by Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton in season five.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: ‘I said I don’t know you’

Also joining season four are Sex Education star Gillian Anderson as the UK’s first woman prime minister Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

