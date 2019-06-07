Leila premiere: Huma Qureshi, Deepa Mehta, Imran Khan, Diana Penty walk the red carpet. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities and famous personalities attended the red carpet premiere of Huma Qureshi’s web series debut , Leila in Mumbai. Directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, the Indian original series is set to release on Netflix on June 14.

While Huma arrived at the premiere in a black anarkali, director Deepa Mehta joined her in a black suit. Cast members Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria also joined the team at the event.

Deepa Mehta, Huma Qureshi and Sanjay Suri at Leila premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Diana Penty, Imran Khan, Divya Dutta and Jim Sarbh at Leila premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among other celebrities who attended the premiere of the show were actors Imran Khan, Shabana Azmi, Diana Penty, Iulia Vantur, Athiya Shetty, Divya Dutta, Rasika Dugal, Jim Sarbh, filmmakers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Punit Malhotra, Tanuja Chandra and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Athiya Shetty, Zaheer Iqbal, Iulia Vantur at Leila premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rasika Dugal, Punit Malhotra, Shabana Azmi and Arif Zakaria at Leila premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tanuja Chandra and Sapna Bhavnani at Leila premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Huma had unveiled the series’ poster ahead of her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May. She took to Twitter to share a dark and intense-looking poster from the series showcasing her in a blindfold and wrote, “Commit to the cause ! Will you join me? #Leila, coming soon.”

Mehta, who is known for the critically acclaimed trilogy Fire, Earth and Water, is also the creative executive producer of the show. According to Hollywood Reporter, Urmi Juvekar, whose past credits include Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, will serve as Leila’s showrunner.

Based on a book by journalist Prayaag Akbar, Leila is a story of a mother’s search for her lost daughter. Huma was last seen in Kaala in which she starred opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

