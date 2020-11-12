Mirzapur renewed for season 3, Amazon’s gangster drama will be back for more action

tv

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:19 IST

After two successful seasons, Amazon on Thursday announced that its original series Mirzapur has been renewed for season three. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma play lead roles in the series. However, no other details of the new season were revealed.

Amazon Prime Video announced that the crime drama has become the most-watched show on the service in India, within just a week of season two’s release. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, were also seen in the second season of the show, which opened to mixed reviews on October 23.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”

The Hindustan Times’ review for Mirzapur 2 said, “If Mirzapur was an awkward teenager eager to make an impression in the big boys’ club, Mirzapur season 2 is a middle-aged man who is burdened by everything he has seen. Where Mirzapur waltzed in, Mirzapur 2 treads cautiously. If Mirzapur revelled in sensationalising sex and violence, Mirzapur 2 knows that you are already invested in the dark, dark world of the Amazon Prime series. It is here to give you your fix.”

As per Amazon Prime Video, the second season of Mirzapur was “watched in over 180 countries within seven days of its release on the service.”

