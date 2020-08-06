e-paper
Home / TV / TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

TV actor Sameer Sharma, best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 44.

tv Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sameer Sharma was known for his role in Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke.
Sameer Sharma was known for his role in Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke.
         

Television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai home. The actor, best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, was 44.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police in the case, Mid-Day reports. Reports mentioned that no ‘note’ has been found at the actor’s residence. “A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

Sameer’s body was discovered by a night watchman, who alerted the society residents. Based on the condition of the body, the police suspects Sameer died two days ago. He had rented the Malad flat in February.

According to India.com, the actor had also appeared in the shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, and Left Right Left, among others. He is also listed as a cast member in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq.

In 2020, several cases of suicide have been reported in the film and television industries, including Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta, and Sushant Singh Rajput.

