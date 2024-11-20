Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

12 Pak Army soldiers killed in suicide car bomb attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

ByHT News Desk
Nov 20, 2024 03:10 PM IST

A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility for the attack

At least 12 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a joint checkpost in general area Malikhel.

According to Pakistan Army's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “The terrorists attempted to attack a joint check post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu district late on Tuesday night but their attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops.”

The Pakistan Army said "six terrorists” were killed in gunbattle."(AFP/Representational image)
The Pakistan Army said "six terrorists” were killed in gunbattle."(AFP/Representational image)

“The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the death of “12 brave sons of soil” including 10 soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary,” PTI quoted the ISPR statement.

The Pakistan Army said six “terrorists” were killed in gunbattle. The PTI report stated that the injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility for the attack, AP reported.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice," the statement said.

Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa witness surge in violent incidents

There has been an increase in terror-related incidents in Pakistan, including Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Earlier this month, 25 people including 14 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed at a railway station blast in Quetta on November 9. The explosion hit as passengers waited on a platform at the main railway station in the Balochistan capital.

ALSO READ: Pakistan blast: Video captures moment of explosion targeting Army personnel at Quetta railway station

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) has said that a third quarter of 2024 witnessed a 90 per cent surge in violence in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a new military offensive against separatists in southwestern Balochistan province, which borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is home to key Chinese Belt and Road projects, after a spate of attacks in the area.

(With agency inputs)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On