An aerial view shows the flooded town of Liulin following heavy rainfall in Suizhou, Hubei province, China.(VIA REUTERS)
21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits central China: Officials

The Liulin Township in Suixian County saw the total precipitation reaching 503 mm from Wednesday to Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, officials said.
PTI | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:48 AM IST

At least 21 people were killed and four others remained missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said on Friday.

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway.

China's National Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued a yellow alert, warning heavy rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

Heavy rains are expected on Friday in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Parts of the five provinces are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Over 300 people were killed and 50 were listed missing when heavy floods ravaged Henan province and its provincial capital Zhengzhou city last month.

