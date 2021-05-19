Home / World News / 2,323 infected with B.1.617.2 variant: Britain
world news

2,323 infected with B.1.617.2 variant: Britain

With 86 local authorities confirmed to have five or more cases of the variant, health secretary Hancock said it was vital that people get vaccinated. Most people with the variant known as B.1.617.2 in areas around Bolton hadn’t received a vaccine shot, he said.
Agencies | , London/brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Most people with the variant known as B.1.617.2 in areas around Bolton hadn’t received a vaccine shot, Hancock said.(REUTERS)

A coronavirus variant that was first detected in India has been found in 86 districts across the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock said. Authorities have identified 2,323 cases of the variant, with cases doubling in the past week in Bolton and Blackburn in England, Hancock said.

With 86 local authorities confirmed to have five or more cases of the variant, Hancock said it was vital that people get vaccinated. Most people with the variant known as B.1.617.2 in areas around Bolton hadn’t received a vaccine shot, he said.

At least 200 million doses of Covid vaccines have been given in the EU, according to AFP data. The milestone indicates the EU should be on track to meet its goal of fully vaccinating 70% of adults, about 255 million people, by July end.

In Canada, Krista Brodie, a female armed forces veteran, was picked to lead the country’s vaccine roll-out, replacing Dany Fortin, who was removed due to charges of sexual misconduct.

Australian man trapped in India dies from Covid

An Australian citizen of Indian-origin, 47-year-old Govind Kant from Sydney, died from Covid-19 on Tuesday after he had flown to India for personal matters before Australia’s flight ban was announced. Kant’s employer, Trina Solar, confirmed the death.

The US is seeing its fewest number of Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day moving average of deaths was 545 on May 16, and “the last time our seven-day-average was this low was in March 2020,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the US CDC.

With inputs from Anirudh Bhattacharyya in Toronto

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP