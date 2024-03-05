 39 killed as Afghanistan battles heavy rains, snowfall | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / 39 killed as Afghanistan battles heavy rains, snowfall

39 killed as Afghanistan battles heavy rains, snowfall

ANI |
Mar 05, 2024 07:17 AM IST

Extreme weather conditions in Afghanistan have claimed the lives of 39 people till now, as rains and snowfall continue in multiple provinces.

At least 39 people have lost their lives and over 30 were injured across different provinces in Afghanistan as the country battles heavy rains and snowfall, Khaama Press reported on Monday.

Heavy rains and snowfall lash Afghanistan (AP/Representational image)(AP)
Heavy rains and snowfall lash Afghanistan (AP/Representational image)(AP)

The recent heavy snowfall has blocked several communication routes in provinces and districts.

Janan Sayeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disaster Management, stated that thousands of livestock have also perished due to the snowfall.

"The recent snow and rain have completely or partially destroyed 637 residential homes and claimed the lives of 14,000 livestock," he added.

It is noteworthy to remark that the Salang Highway reopened to passenger cars on Monday, after four days of snowfall and blizzards.

These incidents show how crucial crisis management and adequate planning are since being unprepared can harm people and property.

The aftermath of the recent snowfall underscores the need for improved infrastructure resilience and disaster response mechanisms to mitigate future risks effectively.

Additionally, statistics obtained from Balkh and Faryab provinces by TOLOnews indicate a devastating impact on livestock resulting in nearly ten thousand animals perishing due to the recent snowfalls.

Abdul Qadir, a resident of Sar-e-Pul, expressed the prevailing anxiety among the population, stating, "The snow is ongoing and very heavy, and people are anxious as their livestock have suffered losses, many roads are blocked, and there is hardly any movement."

Whereas, another resident, Amanullah, emphasised the urgent need for government assistance, especially for those affected by road blockages and the plight of hungry livestock.

In response to the crisis, Afghanistan has announced the formation of a committee comprising various ministries to address the damages, particularly to livestock owners. The authorities have allocated fifty million Afghanis to support livestock owners in the provinces of Balkh, Jawzjan, Badghis, Faryab, and Herat.

