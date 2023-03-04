6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.
No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.
