6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

Updated on Mar 04, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

