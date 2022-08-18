A man broke into a home in US. He wanted to have bath, say cops
- The man is facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.
A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean.
He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived.
Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who answered the call of a stranger in the home ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. His pants were on the bathroom floor, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported.
The unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol, police said.
No one residing in the home said they knew the man and don’t know how he got in. The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend. He continued to maintain he was in his own residence after officers told him he was in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from St. Paul.
Anger as US court says teen not 'mature' enough for abortion
An appeals court in Florida has upheld a ruling that a 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" enough to get an abortion -- a decision that sparked the ire of some US lawmakers. Two months after the Supreme Court overturned nationwide access to the termination of a pregnancy, the teenager's case is fuelling new anger over women's rights in the United States.
CFO of Trump Organization to plead guilty, testify against company
Donald Trump's chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty to tax violations Thursday in a deal that would require Allen Weisselberg to testify about illicit business practices at the former president's company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The two people were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on August 24, says his cousin
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the island nation next week after fleeing in July amid mass protests, local broadcaster Newsfirst reported on Wednesday, citing his cousin and former ambassador. Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia who is related to Rajapaksa, said he will arrive in Sri Lanka on August 24, Newsfirst reported.
India, China troops will attend military drill hosted by Russia
Indian and Chinese soldiers will take part in a week-long multi-country drill in Russia starting later this month, with troops from the two countries practising military manoeuvres together in the backdrop of the ongoing border tension in eastern Ladakh and the war in Ukraine. Led by host Russia, the drill will include troops from India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries besides China, the Chinese defence ministry said in a brief statement on Wednesday.
At least 20 killed as massive explosion hits Kabul mosque: Reports
Several people are feared dead after a massive explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Afghanistan's Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Al Jazeera quoting an unidentified official reported that at least 20 people were killed in the explosion. One Taliban intelligence official told news agency Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.
