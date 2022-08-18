Home / World News / A man broke into a home in US. He wanted to have bath, say cops

A man broke into a home in US. He wanted to have bath, say cops

world news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 06:27 AM IST
  • The man is facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.
The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend.(Representative Image)
The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend.(Representative Image)
AP |

A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean.

He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived.

Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who answered the call of a stranger in the home ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. His pants were on the bathroom floor, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported.

The unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol, police said.

No one residing in the home said they knew the man and don’t know how he got in. The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend. He continued to maintain he was in his own residence after officers told him he was in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from St. Paul.

The man is facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wisconsin
wisconsin
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Anger as US court says teen not 'mature' enough for abortion

    An appeals court in Florida has upheld a ruling that a 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" enough to get an abortion -- a decision that sparked the ire of some US lawmakers. Two months after the Supreme Court overturned nationwide access to the termination of a pregnancy, the teenager's case is fuelling new anger over women's rights in the United States.

  • Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Manhattan.

    CFO of Trump Organization to plead guilty, testify against company

    Donald Trump's chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty to tax violations Thursday in a deal that would require Allen Weisselberg to testify about illicit business practices at the former president's company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The two people were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.

  • File photo of Sri Lanka's now-former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (REUTERS)

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on August 24, says his cousin

    New Delhi: Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the island nation next week after fleeing in July amid mass protests, local broadcaster Newsfirst reported on Wednesday, citing his cousin and former ambassador. Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia who is related to Rajapaksa, said he will arrive in Sri Lanka on August 24, Newsfirst reported.

  • Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

    India, China troops will attend military drill hosted by Russia

    Indian and Chinese soldiers will take part in a week-long multi-country drill in Russia starting later this month, with troops from the two countries practising military manoeuvres together in the backdrop of the ongoing border tension in eastern Ladakh and the war in Ukraine. Led by host Russia, the drill will include troops from India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries besides China, the Chinese defence ministry said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

  • The explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Kabul.

    At least 20 killed as massive explosion hits Kabul mosque: Reports

    Several people are feared dead after a massive explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Afghanistan's Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Al Jazeera quoting an unidentified official reported that at least 20 people were killed in the explosion. One Taliban intelligence official told news agency Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out