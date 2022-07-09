Shinzo Abe assassination | 'Undeniable flaws' in ex-Japan PM's security: Police
There were 'undeniable' flaws in the security cover provided to ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe - assassinated in the city of Nara after the shooter got close to him and fired twice from a homemade shotgun - the head of police said Saturday morning. "I believe it is undeniable there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," Tomoaki Onizuka, Nara prefecture police chief, was quoted by AFP.
Onizuka said a thorough probe would be conducted to clarify what happened, but did not provide any information regarding specific shortcomings in Abe's security plan.
Also Read| 'Shinzo Abe 1954-2022': Time magazine pays tribute to ex-Japan PM
"In all the years since I became a police officer in 1995, in my career that stretches more than 27 years, there is no greater remorse, no bigger regret than this," an emotional Onizuka said.
In Japan, political security details can be relatively lax, particularly during election campaigns when candidates and leaders make roadside appearances and speeches. Japan also has a low rate of violent crime and some of the strictest gun control laws in the world.
Nevertheless, considering Abe's stature - a two-time former prime minister and one of the country's most recognised figures - questions have been asked about whether there were enough measures to protect the country's longest-serving leader.
Fumikazu Higuchi, a former Kyoto Prefecture investigator, was cited by the Associated Press as saying footage suggested sparse security, certainly insufficient for a former PM.
Also Read| Tetsuya Yamagami killed Shinzo Abe, but wanted to attack someone else: Report
A 41-year-old suspect has been identified as Abe's assassin - Tetsuya Yamagami - who claims to be a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force.
Police say Yamagami has admitted to shooting Abe with the homemade gun.
"The suspect stated he held a grudge against a particular organisation and that he committed the crime because he believed former prime minister Abe had a connection to it."
The name of this organisation has not been divulged but local media said it was a religious group. Yamagami's original plan was to kill the head of this group but he shot Abe because he believed the ex-PM promoted the group in Japan, Kyodo News reported.
-
Amid crisis, Sri Lanka president flees on naval ship, hints video: Report
Angered by Sri Lanka's economic woes, thousands stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo on Saturday, forcing him to flee in haste while soldiers armed with assault rifles fired in the air to hold back the mob. The whereabouts of the president are not known yet; according to Bloomberg he left his residence at about 10 am local time. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video and claim made in the tweet.
-
Chinese president offers condolences over death of Japan’s Abe
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday offered Xi's condolences on the death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, calling it “sudden” and “unfortunate”, and recollecting the Japanese leader's efforts to improve “China-Japan relations” when he was in office. “President Xi Jinping sent a message of [condolence] to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 9,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
-
This ex-Lankan cricketer shares video of protesters outside Rajapaksa's palace
Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday tweeted a video of protesters outside president Gotabaya Rakapaksa's residence in Colombo. The former wicketkeeper-batsman's tweet has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and has been retweeted by about 900 Twitter users. Sri Lanka is witnessing the largest protests calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has reportedly fled amid the stir. Sangakkara's teammate and former captain, Sanath Jayasuriya always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters storm president's home, cool off in swimming pool
Thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa breached security barricades and entered his official residence, braving tear gas and water cannons as the leader left the compound. His secretary Gamini Senarath said he could not contact the leader currently and didn't know his whereabouts. A video that surfaced on social media shows a sea of protesters storming the presidential palace in Colombo.
-
The Weeknd’s concert cancelled, millions affected by major network outage in Canada
Millions of Canadians were left without Internet or mobile connectivity after one if the country's biggest telecommunications networks failed on Friday, in an outage spanning 20 hours and counting. The countrywide outage of the Rogers network that began at around 4.30am on Friday (Eastern time) impacted not just users of mobile phones or home or business Internet subscribers, but also threw some government services offline. No reason has yet attributed for the outage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics