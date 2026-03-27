Activist quits UN positions, says it's ready for 'nuclear weapon use' scenario, claims ‘lobby protecting' US, Israel

An allied diplomat at the United Nations resigned from his positions on Friday and levelled allegations against the international body, claiming that it was preparing for a scenario of "possible nuclear weapon use”. Mohamad Safa announced his resignation through a post on X accompanied by a letter detailing his reasoning behind the decision. (X/@mhdksafa)

Mohamad Safa was the main representative of Patriotic Vision or PVA at the United Nations. PVA is an international organisation with special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

According to the UN environment programme ‘Champions of the Earth’, Safa served as executive director at Patriotic Vision Organization (PVA) since 2013 and in 2016, PVA nominated him to become its Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Safa announced his resignation through a post on X accompanied by a letter detailing his reasoning behind the decision. He said that he took the decision after “much reflection” and claimed that some seniors at the UN were “serving a powerful lobby”.

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“I have decided to suspend all my duties as PVA Main Representative at the UN and from all UN committees/groups of which I am a member,” Safa wrote in the post.

“I cannot in good conscience be part of or witness to what is happening at a time when the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use. It has been an honor cooperating with the UN for nearly 12 years under different Secretaries-General and Human Rights Council Presidents, leading PVA delegation,” he added.