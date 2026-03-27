‘Clown’ Trump started war in Iran 'to bury Epstein scandal’: French senator's fiery speech

Delivering a scathing address in the French Senate, senior lawmaker Claude Malhuret sharply criticised US President Donald Trump, accusing him of erratic leadership and fuelling global instability amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran. French lawmaker Claude Malhuret blasts Trump in fiery speech in senate. (Screengrab from Malhuret's speech on YouTube)

Drawing parallels between major global crises, Malhuret, known for his fiery speeches, compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to the current conflict in the West Asia, describing both as wars ignited by “dangerous madmen”.

He noted that while both conflicts were expected to be concluded within a week, they have instead spiralled into prolonged uncertainty, leaving the world questioning what comes next. Taking direct aim at Trump, Malhuret mocked his administration, calling it a “Court of Miracles” rather than the “Court of Nero” he had previously described it as.

In a video he shared on his official YouTube channel on March 26, he criticised the composition of Trump’s leadership team and invoked a Turkish proverb, saying, “When a clown settles in a palace, it is the palace that becomes a circus.”

Malhuret is associated with the centre-right party Horizons that generally aligns with the presidential majority, supporting Emmanuel Macron; but he often maintains a distinct, independent position too on certain issues.

Despite repeated requests from Trump to Western allies, France has held firm to its position that its approach toward Iran remains strictly defensive. France’s minister of the Armed Forces, Catherine Vautrin, said the conflict in the Middle East “is not ours,” stressing that France’s role is limited to defensive measures, as per AP.

“Our objective is firmly rooted in diplomacy—the only path that can ensure a return to peace,” she said in an interview with Europe 1 and CNews, reported AP. “Many countries are concerned, and it is absolutely essential that we find a solution.”

'Each time Epstein scandal emerges…' The senator further alleged that Trump has escalated military actions more aggressively than his predecessor and accused him of using global conflicts as distractions from domestic controversies.

He also raised concerns about alleged conflicts of interest, claiming that Trump has repeatedly leveraged international situations for personal and financial gain.

"Since the creation of his so-called Peace Board, Trump has ordered more military strikes than Joe Biden did over his entire term. Each time the Epstein scandal resurfaces, explosions seem to follow somewhere in the world, a strategy of distraction through escalation: bomb more to dominate more," said Malhuret.

He added that there appears to be no country where Trump has not sought to turn circumstances to his personal advantage, often blurring the lines between public duty and private gain.

"This is 'MAGA America' where public power is wielded in service of private interests. After trade wars, territorial ambitions, strained alliances, and faltering foreign ventures, from Greenland to Venezuela, yet another unpredictable chapter is now unfolding," Malhuret attacked Trump.

'No strategy in war from Trump' Despite expressing opposition to Iran’s ruling regime, Malhuret questioned the lack of a clear strategy in the ongoing West Asia conflict. “There is no strategy,” he said, warning that the human and geopolitical costs of the war appear to have been treated as secondary considerations.

Malhuret also said Trump now wants support of his European allies in the war on Iran, after having alientated them not so long ago.

"Having alienated his allies just yesterday, he now turns to them for support. Their reply is clear: you consulted no one, you have no strategy, and we have no reason to follow you blindly into uncertainty," he said

Malhuret’s remarks add to his growing reputation for blunt and provocative speeches on global affairs, particularly his criticism of Trump’s foreign policy approach.