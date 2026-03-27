Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI chief Kash Patel's emails, publish his resume

A group of Iran-linked hackers claimed that they accessed personal inbox of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's director Kash Patel and even published photographs of him and his purported resume on the internet, reported news agency Reuters. FBI chief Kash Patel (File Photo/REUTERS)

The hackers, known as Handala Hack Team, wrote on their website that Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

The breach of Patel's emails was confirmed by a justice department official to Reuters but no details were provided. The FBI has so far not reacted to the breach.