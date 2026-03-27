Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI chief Kash Patel's emails, publish his resume

    The hackers, known as Handala Hack Team, wrote on their website that Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

    Updated on: Mar 27, 2026 8:32 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A group of Iran-linked hackers claimed that they accessed personal inbox of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's director Kash Patel and even published photographs of him and his purported resume on the internet, reported news agency Reuters.

    FBI chief Kash Patel (File Photo/REUTERS)
    FBI chief Kash Patel (File Photo/REUTERS)

    The hackers, known as Handala Hack Team, wrote on their website that Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

    The breach of Patel's emails was confirmed by a justice department official to Reuters but no details were provided. The FBI has so far not reacted to the breach.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    News/World News/Iran-linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Emails, Publish His Resume
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes