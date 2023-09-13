China names new ambassador under Taliban, a first: ‘Step with a message’

The Taliban hailed China's new ambassador to Afghanistan saying that his arrival is a sign for other nations to come forward and establish relations with them. The Taliban seized power in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces followed by two decades of war. Since then, Taliban leaders have been put under sanctions and no country has recognised their rule as legitimate. China's new ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Sheng shakes hand with Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund.(AP)

The country’s seat at the United Nations is still held by the former government which was led by Ashraf Ghani. Only a handful of nations have working diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, including China. The two sides have been open about their desire for closer ties.

China Ambassador Zhao Sheng was welcomed at the Presidential Palace escorted by a police convoy and greeted by uniformed troops as he met top-ranking Taliban officials, including Mohammad Hassan Akhund who heads the administration and foreign affairs minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, news agency Associated Press reported- marking the first time since the Taliban takeover that an ambassador to Kabul has been welcomed with fanfare.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the two countries had special ties. Zhao's nomination was a “significant step with a significant message", he said.

The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that it is tradition for new ambassadors to present their credentials to the head of the country.

“It also signals to other countries to come forward and interact with the Islamic Emirate. We should establish good relations as a result of good interactions and, with good relations, we can solve all the problems that are in front of us or coming in the future," the spokesman said.

He did not answer questions on what Zhao's presence meant for the Taliban's demand for official recognition.

Mallika Soni