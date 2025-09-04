Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Afghanistan rocked by another 6.2 earthquake, four days after strong tremors kill 2,200

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 10:54 pm IST

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, on Thursday.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

More than 2,200 people died in Monday's earthquake in Afghanistan.(File Photo)
More than 2,200 people died in Monday's earthquake in Afghanistan.(File Photo)

This comes four days after another earthquake of magnitude 6 unleashed widespread damage and destruction in the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, when it struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

The previous earthquake, which struck Afghanistan late Sunday (11:40 pm local time) killed at least 2,200 people so far as the rescue operations continue.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Afghanistan rocked by another 6.2 earthquake, four days after strong tremors kill 2,200
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On