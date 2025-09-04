Afghanistan rocked by another 6.2 earthquake, four days after strong tremors kill 2,200

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. More than 2,200 people died in Monday's earthquake in Afghanistan.(File Photo)

This comes four days after another earthquake of magnitude 6 unleashed widespread damage and destruction in the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, when it struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

The previous earthquake, which struck Afghanistan late Sunday (11:40 pm local time) killed at least 2,200 people so far as the rescue operations continue.