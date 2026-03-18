Day after Ali Larijani's death, Israel says Iran's intelligence minister Khatib killed in overnight strikes
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz also said that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts.”
A day after the death of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani, Israel said that the Islamic Republic's intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was also killed in overnight strikes.
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz said the country's military had eliminated Khatib, while adding that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts,” the Associated Press reported. However, Katz did not elaborate on the remarks.
The Israeli military had earlier killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani. Track live updates on the conflict here
Iran says struck ‘100 Israeli targets’ after Larijani's death
After the killing of Larijani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck “100 Israeli targets” in Tel Aviv.
Meanwhile, Tehran continued attacks on its Persian Gulf neighbours and Israel, using some of its latest missiles to evade air defenses, according to the AP report. The strikes killed two people near Tel Aviv.
Iran on Wednesday attacked Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, where many oil fields are located. It also attacked Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Iran has been targeting energy facilities of its Gulf neighbours, as well as military bases in the countries related to the US, in order to exert pressure on Washington and Israel.
Explosions were also heard at the Al Minhad Air Base in UAE, which is used as a transit hub by Western nations in the Middle East. Meanwhile, missile alerts sounded in Dubai, with air defence systems dealing with incoming threats.
Saudi Arabia too downed a ballistic missile heading towards the Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American forces and aircraft, AP reported. Two drones also targeted Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, wherein the US Embassy and other foreign missions are located, but were intercepted.
Iran also targeted central Israel with multiple-warhead missiles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More