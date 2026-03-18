Day after Ali Larijani's death, Israel says Iran's intelligence minister Khatib killed in overnight strikes

A day after the death of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani, Israel said that the Islamic Republic's intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was also killed in overnight strikes. The Israeli military had earlier killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force. (Reuters)

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz said the country's military had eliminated Khatib, while adding that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts,” the Associated Press reported. However, Katz did not elaborate on the remarks.

The Israeli military had earlier killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani. Track live updates on the conflict here

Iran says struck ‘100 Israeli targets’ after Larijani's death After the killing of Larijani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck “100 Israeli targets” in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Tehran continued attacks on its Persian Gulf neighbours and Israel, using some of its latest missiles to evade air defenses, according to the AP report. The strikes killed two people near Tel Aviv.

Iran on Wednesday attacked Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, where many oil fields are located. It also attacked Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Iran has been targeting energy facilities of its Gulf neighbours, as well as military bases in the countries related to the US, in order to exert pressure on Washington and Israel.

Explosions were also heard at the Al Minhad Air Base in UAE, which is used as a transit hub by Western nations in the Middle East. Meanwhile, missile alerts sounded in Dubai, with air defence systems dealing with incoming threats.

Saudi Arabia too downed a ballistic missile heading towards the Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American forces and aircraft, AP reported. Two drones also targeted Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, wherein the US Embassy and other foreign missions are located, but were intercepted.

Iran also targeted central Israel with multiple-warhead missiles.